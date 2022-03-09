Former Shawnee basketball star Fields Second Team All-Big 12

Oklahoma State Athletics

IRVING, Texas – Oklahoma State's Lauren Fields was honored on Monday with the announcement of the Big 12's women's basketball awards, earning second-team honors it was revealed by the league office.

A junior from Shawnee, Fields ranks among the league leaders in several categories. With her 15.8 points per game, Fields ranks sixth among league players. She is second with her 2.5 steals per game, seventh in field-goal percentage (.331) and 13th in free-throw percentage (.636).

Additionally, she ranks ninth with her 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest, 13th at 0.84 blocks per game and fourth in minutes played at 34.97 per contest.

Her steals per game average ranks 38th nationally as well, while her 62 steals are the 66th-best total in the country.

Fields has been equally impressive in the classroom, garnering first-team Academic All-Big 12 status as well as academic all-district recognition.

With her selection, she becomes the 16th first- or second-team All-Big 12 pick under the direction of head coach Jim Littell.