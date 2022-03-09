Oklahoma Baptist falls to Central Oklahoma, 11-3

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

Central Oklahoma earned an 11-3 win over Oklahoma Baptist on Tuesday afternoon in non-conference action at Bobby Cox Field at Ford Park.

The loss snapped the Bison’s three-game winning streak and moved the team’s overall record to 8-10. Next on the schedule for the green and gold is a return to GAC play this coming weekend at East Central.

Through four innings on Tuesday, the Bronchos’ pitching duo of Lawson Isaacs and Ethan Wayland limited the Bison to just one hit.

In that time, the visitors got a two-out grand slam in the third which proved to be all the scoring needed. Garrett Takamatsu took a 2-1 pitch to left center and pushed UCO ahead 4-0.

Before that third-inning slam, OBU’s Will Duncan, making his first appearance, tossed the first two frames and looked superb. On 20 pitches, he registered 15 strikes and only gave up a hit before being relieved due to pitch count.

After the grand slam in the top-half of the third, the Bison threatened in their at-bat. Brandon Brewer and Walker Keller got into scoring position with two out, however, a popout induced by Isaacs ended the threat.

Two frames later, the Bronchos extended their advantage to 7-0 before OBU got something going in the sixth. Back-to-back singles from Alex Schroeder and Ramon Gomez started the frame. Two batters later, Trey Furrey drove in Schroeder with a groundout to first before Brewer drew a bases-loaded walk.

With the tally at 7-2, Isiah Lissade got in the action with another RBI groundout, this one plating Chris Cook.

For the Bison, though, that would be the last of their scoring. By game’s end, Schroeder wound up with a team-high two hits while on the mound, Duncan and Sam Gamboa each recorded a pair of strikeouts.