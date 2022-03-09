Senior pitcher Bauer Brittain fires no-hitter as Shawnee baseball beats Glenpool

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

GLENPOOL – Senior right-hander Bauer Brittain did it all for the Shawnee Wolves Tuesday night.

Brittain fired a no-hitter and knocked in the game's only run as Shawnee blanked the Glenpool Warriors 1-0 in a Class 5A district contest.

The University of Oklahoma signee struck out 10 and walked only one while working out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the victory.

“Bauer really competed on the mound. He had command of all his pitches and got stronger as the game went on,” said Shawnee head coach Kevin Paxson. “It was one of the best high school pitching performances I have seen in a while. He made big time pitches when needed and overcame adversity when needed. He also stepped up big at the plate.”

The Wolves, 2-1 on the season, broke the scoreless deadlock in the top of the fifth when Brittain singled up the middle, bringing home Brant Nave from third base.

Brittain went 3-for-4 from the plate and later hit a triple in the seventh. Shawnee's only other two hits came from Creed Muirhead (1-for-2) and Kantynn Kaseca (1-for-3).

The Wolves overcame three errors in the contest.

Shawnee got into a jam in the bottom half of the seventh.

A leadoff error set the stage for the potential comeback. Brittain then recorded a strikeout looking. A hit batsman followed before Brittain registered a strikeout swinging. Another hit batsman loaded the bases. But Brittain registered a strikeout swinging to end the game.

The next action for the Wolves will be Saturday at home against Collinsville at 1 p.m. Shawnee then hosts Durant Monday at 2 p.m. and then play at Durant Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.