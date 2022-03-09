Prague slow pitch squad hammers Holdenville

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

PRAGUE – Kennedi Watkins clubbed two home runs while three of her teammates had one apiece Tuesday as the Prague Lady Red Devils hammered Holdenville 22-14 to open the 2022 slow pitch softball season.

Prague (1-0) received four hits each from Watkins and Rice. Watkins went 4-for-5 from the plate with the two blasts, four runs batted in and two runs scored. Rice finished 4-for-4 with one homer, four RBIs and a run scored.

Also homering for the Lady Devils were Demi Manning and Ady Custer.

Manning was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk and Jaylee Friend ended up 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two run scored.

Five other Prague players collected two hits each.

Kailey Rich went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Liyah Dauman and Lexsey Trevizo were each 2-for-4 as Dauman hit a triple, knocked in two runs and scored twice and Trevizo also doubled and scored a pair of runs. Custer and Tessa Cooper were each 2-for-5 as Custer homered, drove oin four runs and scored twice and Cooper knocked in two runs and scored two runs.

The Red Devils pounded out 25 hits to Holdenville's 17. Prague also overcame five errors.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.