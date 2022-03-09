Shawnee boys' tennis team takes fifth in own invitational

The Shawnee High School boys' tennis team took fifth place in its own invitational on Tuesday.

“These boys continue to make adjustments and improve each match. They have so much fun playing and it shows,” said Shawnee coach Dacia Jordan.

At No. 2 singles, Shawnee's Hagen Wells took third place after defeating his opponents from Byng and Ardmore.

The Wolves' Austin Yates moved up and placed sixth at No. 1 singles, including a victory over Capitol Hill's Antonio Garcia.

At No. 1 doubles, Shawnee's Payton Greenwood and Dymire James won in the first round over their Ardmore opposition. In the third round they lost in a super tiebreaker to settle for fourth.

“They fought incredibly hard for third place, but they fell short in the third-set super tiebreaker,” Jordan said. “I could not be more proud of how they played and how they handled themselves on the court. They represented Shawnee High School well.”

Also for the Wolves, Hyrum Miner and Logan Williams teamed up for a win over Tecumseh in a consolation match.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.