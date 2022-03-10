Dale's McQuain named Great American Conference Player of the Week

Southeastern Oklahoma State Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

DURANT – Following a weekend that saw him write his name in the record books while also helping Southeastern to four-straight wins, Blake McQuain was named Great American Conference Player of the Week.

The Savage Storm opened the week with a 10-3 win over Central Oklahoma before heading into the weekend where they picked up a sweep of Southern Nazarene I conference play.

McQuain, a Dale High School product and native of Shawnee, turned in a crazy week as he started all four games while hitting .600 with a 12-for-20 effort at the plate with five doubles and seven RBI while scoring nine runs.

He reached base 65.2% of the time he came to the plate and added a perfect effort in the field as icing on the cake.

His biggest mark of the weekend though came as he put together a 6-for-7 performance versus SNU in game two of the series, matching a Southeastern and GAC record for hits in a game while helping the Storm to a 27-14 win over the Crimson Storm.