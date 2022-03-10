Idabel too much for Bethel girls in first round of state

The fifth-ranked Bethel Lady Wildcats were forced to go in comeback mode Wednesday afternoon.

They did a nice job of it, but couldn't overcome a five-plus minute scoring drought down the stretch as the fourth-ranked Idabel Lady Warriors pulled away for a 60-46 triumph in the opening round of the Class 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament at the State Fairgrounds Arena.

Bethel, which concluded its season at 22-6, trailed at one point in the first half by a 23-7 count early in the second quarter. The Lady Wildcats managed to trim the deficit to 34-30 with 40 seconds to go before halftime before settling for a 36-30 halftime deficit.

A solid third quarter pulled Bethel within serious contention at the end of the third at 44-40 and 46-43 with 6:24 remaining on a Josie Megehee bucket.

Then the wheels came off the rolling bus for the Lady Wildcats who went scoreless until the 14-second mark of the fourth quarter when Josie Megehee executed an old-fashioned 3-point play.

By then it was too little, too late.

Josie Megehee poured in 18 points and Parker Stevenson added 15 for Bethel, but Stevenson was saddled with foul problems.

“I felt like we were wearing them down (in the third and early in the fourth),” said Bethel head coach Tara Satterfield. “Parker going out in the third quarter (with her fourth foul) hurt us. It's never easy playing without her. But our bench kept us in it. There's a lot of room to grow and get better for next season.”

Stevenson, who was scoreless in the first quarter, went off with a 12-point, second-quarter explosion which featured two 3-point conversions and three 2-point baskets to help rally the Lady Wildcat troops. She later nailed a trey in the third period before exiting with her fourth foul.

Bethel pulled within 38-35 after Stevenson's final 3-pointer, followed by a Lilly Megehee layup off a feed from her sister Josie Megehee with 6:46 left in the third.

However, the Lady Warriors pushed their advantage back to nine before Bethel made another nifty comeback, transcending late in the third and early in the fourth.

An 8-2 run during that stretch trimmed the Idabel lead to 46-43 before the Lady Wildcats had trouble finding offense the rest of the way.

The Lady Warriors (26-2) went on a 13-0 spurt to pull away.

Senior guard Jaylee Lopez topped the Idabel scoring effort with 20 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while 6-foot, 6-inch sophomore Mary Cardin finished with a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds. Cardin not only dominated the boards with her size, but managed to connect on an efficient 9-of-13 field-goal tries.

Mercedes Lopez added nine points off the bench for the Lady Warriors and Alexzandria Thompson tallied seven.

Rounding out the Bethel scoring were Hannah Davidson with five and Lilly Megehee and Baylee Tapley with four apiece. Lilly Megehee was also credited with three assists in the contest.

“We missed a lot of shots. It's probably from being on this big of stage for the first time,” Satterfield said. “But I was proud of the way we settled in and gave ourselves a chance.”

Idabel shot 44% from the floor for the game while Bethel was only 30.8%. The Lady Warriors committed two more turnovers than the Lady Wildcats, 16-14. But with the presence of Cardin, Idabel held a 31-24 rebounding advantage.

No Bethel player had more than five rebounds. Stevenson, Davidson and Josie Megehee led the way with five boards apiece and Tapley ended up with four.

Note: Idabel's only two losses heading into the state tournament were to Liberty Eylau of Texas twice.