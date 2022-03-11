Asher baseball squad pops Purcell, 11-3

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

ASHER – Helped by five Purcell errors, the Asher Indians claimed an 11-3 decision over the Purcell Indians Thursday in a baseball clash.

Raygan Kuhlman and Jordyn Litson drove home two runs apiece as Asher pulled off the victory while compiling only five hits.

Litson was 1-for-2 with the two runs batted in and one run scored while Kuhlman ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Garrett Leba also knocked in a run and scored once.

Kelby Fowler (1-for-2 with a run scored) and Conner Thompson (1-for-3 with three runs scored) had the other Indian hits.

A nine-run second inning set the stage.

Brogan Culwell got the pitching victory after scattering eight hits, walking just one and striking out four in working all five innings. Only two of the three runs he surrendered were earned.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.