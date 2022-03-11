Cooper homers in Prague's road setback

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

WASHINGTON — Tessa Cooper provided Prague’s biggest highlight Thursday, swatting a three-run home run in an 11-4 loss to Washington.

Prague trailed 7-0 when Cooper unloaded the HR to center with two outs in the fourth inning.

Washington outhit Prague 14-6. The Red Devils also committed four errors to two for Washington.

Washington tallied two runs in the first and five in the second to jump out to the seven-run lead. The hosts added a single run in the sixth.

Prague (1-1) closed out the scoring with a single run in the seventh. An error, a double by Jaylee Friend and a walk loaded the sacks before Demi Manning drove in a run on a free pass. A strikeout ended the game.

Washington unloaded four home runs and two doubles.

Kailey Rich was Prague’s only multiple hitter with two singles. Prague left eight runners stranded.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.