Error-plagued Prague upended by Cushing

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

CUSHING – Despite not being credited with a hit, Cushing knocked off error-plagued Prague 11-3 Thursday.

Cushing combined nine Prague errors with nine walks to prevail in the four-inning contest.

Cushing tallied three runs in the first inning, four runs in the second and two runs in both the third and fourth.

Prague recorded six hits, including a double by Connor Davis in a two-run second. Cade Anderson drove in a run on a groundout and another run scored on a wild pitch.

The Red Devils scored their third run in the third as Aiden Auld reached on an error to go along with singles by Trip Davis and Kyler Kinslow.

Conner Cline and Kinslow had two singles apiece.

Prague dropped to 0-4.

The Red Devils didn’t draw a walk in the game.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.