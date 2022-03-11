Forsythe's 32 points fuel Dale boys to first-round win

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sparked by the scoring and rebounding of super sophomore Dayton Forsythe, the top-ranked Dale Pirates earned a 60-43 triumph over Hooker Thursday night in the opening round of the Class 2A Boys State Basketball Tournament at the State Fairgrounds Arena.

The 6-foot, 2-inch Forsythe was spectacular, converting 12-of-17 shots from the floor and 7-of-10 from the line on his way to a game-high 32 points. He was 11-of-14 on his close-range shots, pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds to record a double-double. Forsythe also handed out seven assists.

“Dayton was really good. Sometimes you forget he's a sophomore,” said Dale head coach Jeff Edmonson.

Forsythe was so good, in one way or the other, he figured into all of the Pirates' first 17 points of the game. He scored 10 of those points and assisted on three other baskets, including a Levi Kelly 3-pointer.

Dale was set to face Silo in the semifinals Friday at 9 p.m. Silo slammed Pocola 55-38 Thursday in another first-round clash.

The only other Dale player to reach double figures in scoring Thursday was Jett Higdon with 10 as he was a perfect 5-of-5 from the field. Teammate Deken Jones followed with nine points, including one trey as the Pirates shot 50% from the floor for the game and finished 12-of-18 from the foul line (66.7%).

Dale was 7-of-11 from the line in the final 2:21 and 9-of-14 in the fourth quarter to keep the ninth-ranked Bulldogs at a distance.

The Pirates (27-2) actually trailed 15-12 after one quarter, but quickly went on top, early in the second, on Kelly's 3-point jumper off Forsythe's assist and Jones' basket off another Forsythe feed to make it 17-15.

Hooker tied it at 17 off Zach Hidalgo's jumper with 6:38 to go before halftime. But Dale closed the half with a 14-4 spurt which enabled the Pirates to take control of the contest.

Forsythe tallied nine of those 14 points off a drive to the hoop, a 3-pointer off a screen, a conventional 3-point play off another drive to the hoop and two more baskets in the final 1:55 before intermission.

Dale led 31-21 at halftime as Forsythe finished with 19 at the break.

The Pirates maintained that 10-point advantage through three quarters, 45-35, though Hooker cut the deficit to seven points twice and five points once in that period.

After the Bulldogs trimmed the deficit to 38-33, Dale closed the final 2:23 of the third with a 7-2 run, triggered by a steal and layup from Forsythe, a Jones trey via Forsythe assist and a Forsythe basket with eight seconds left.

The high scorers for the Bulldogs were Hidalgo with 13 and Gavynn Parker with 10. The 6-foot, 8-inch Hidalgo and the 6-6 Parker also grabbed nine rebounds apiece.

However, Hooker held just a slim 31-30 edge on the boards against the much smaller Pirates.

“They're so big,” Edmonson said about the Bulldogs. “But we kept scrapping and battling. We limited their paint touches and it made it a little easier defending them.”

Hooker was limited to 34.5% shooting from the field and only attempted one free throw (making it).

The Pirates also committed just six turnovers to the Bulldogs' nine.