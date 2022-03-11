Seminole rings up 16 hits versus Tecumseh

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

SEMINOLE — The Chieftains of Seminole registered 16 hits Thursday en route to a 16-2 whipping of Tecumseh.

The game was called after 4 ½ innings.

Leadoff batter Daylan Saxon went 4-for-4 with a triple, three singles, three runs batted in and two runs scored.

Seminole’s only other extra-base hit was a triple by Isaac Bighead, who finished the day with two runs batted in and two hits. Bighead also captured the pitching win after giving up two runs on five hits in four innings. He fanned six and walked three in an 81-pitch performance.

Saxon, who hurled the final inning, didn’t surrender a hit and struck out the side while walking one.

Landon Bowling posted three singles, four runs batted in and scored twice.

Recording two singles apiece were Griffen Young and Cooper Atyia.

Seminole (2-4) was also the recipient of six walks, two coming by Jaxon Smith.

The Chieftains earned seven runs in the opening inning, then tacked on nine more in the fourth.

Seminole made just one error.

Earlier Thursday, Seminole was limited to three hits in an 8-0, five-inning loss to Hartshorne.

Bowling, Bighead and Young singled. Seminole drew just one walk.

Of the six runs charged to Bowling, the starter, five were unearned in three innings.

Vcake Wassana, who went two innings, was charged with two earned runs.

Seminole lost a 10-4 decision to Chickasha Tuesday.

The Chieftains are scheduled to play two games Monday at Ada. Their next scheduled contest after Monday is March 21 versus Blanchard.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.