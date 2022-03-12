Dale boys slam Silo in state semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY – Dale head coach Jeff Edmonson believes defense can take care of offense.

Such was the case Friday night in the semifinals of the Class 2A Boys State Tournament as the top-ranked Pirates thrashed the Silo Rebels 66-38 at the State Fairgrounds Arena.

The victory advanced Dale (28-2) into Saturday night's 6:45 state championship game against Cashion, a team in which the Pirates split a pair of games with during the 2021-22 season.

Cashion knocked off Morrison 57-37 in Friday's other semifinal.

Dale limited Silo to 32.6% shooting from the floor overall and picked up seven steals off nine Rebel turnovers.

“Our game plan was defense. If we play defense, the offense will take care of itself,” said Edmonson.

The Pirates showed an efficient offensive slow for much of the night. Dale shot 47.6% from the field, placed three players in double figures and controlled the boards by a convincing 32-20 margin.

Dale, starting three freshmen and two sophomores, received 18 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals from 6-foot, 2-inch sophomore Dayton Forsythe.

Deken Jones, another Pirate sophomore, supplied 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. He knocked down both of his 3-point attempts, was 2-of-3 from the foul line and pulled down six rebounds.

Freshman Levi Kelly tacked on 11 points while nailing 2-of-3 treys to go with four boards and a pair of assists. Fellow freshman teammate Easton Edmonson sank three 3-pointers in finishing with nine points.

“Easton got us off to a good start,” Coach Edmonson said. “We found the open guy and took good shots.”

Jett Higdon (six points), Trayden Chambers (four) and Ethan Douglas (three) rounded out the Dale scoring.

Ethan Wilkerson, Silo's top scorer and 6-7 sophomore, tallied 24 of his team's 38 points, grabbed seven boards and was the focus of the Pirate defense.

“Team defense was our plan against him. We kind of ganged up and swarmed him,” said Coach Edmonson.

Wikerson was 10-of-22 from the floor and canned 3-of-6 three-point tries.

Trailing 7-5, Dale went on a 9-4 run in the final 5:48 of the first quarter for a 14-11 lead. Two treys and an assist by Easton Edmonson highlighted the spurt and Forsythe added a pair of baskets as the Pirates took the three-point advantage into the second quarter.

Dale then hit the Rebels with a 19-7 second-period scoring blitz to take control of the contest. Jones scored the first six points of the second quarter off a trey, via Forsythe kick-out pass, and three free throws after being fouled on a long-range attempt. The three foul shots pushed the Pirate led to 20-11 with 6:48 left before halftime.

Leading 23-15 in the second quarter, the Pirates closed the half with a 10-3 run to secure a 33-18 halftime advantage.

Higdon hit a bucket and free throw. Forsythe scored off an Easton Edmonson feed and later converted two foul shots. Kelly later sank a 3-pointer from the right corner to make it 33-15 with 42 seconds to go.

Wilkerson then hit a three to make it a 33-18 game at the break.

Then a 10-3 run to launch the second quarter led to a 43-21 cushion for Dale with 4:40 remaining in the third.

Jones' trey jump-started the Pirate surge. After a Wilkerson 3-pointer for the Rebels, Kellt drained a trey off an Easton Edmonson assist. Forsythe followed with two free throws and Higdon scored off a helper from Forsythe.

The closest Silo came again was 18 (54-36) with 5:07 remaining.

Dale was 7-of-8 from the foul line down the stretch and finished 21-of-24 for the game.