Dale girls ousted by Pocola in state semifinals

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kail Chitwood's bucket in the closing seconds lifted the second-ranked Pocola Lady Indians to a 63-62 overtime victory over the third-ranked Dale Lady Pirates Friday in the semifinals of the Class 2A State Girls Basketball Tournament.

Dale missed a shot at the other end as the buzzer sounded.

Allyssa Parker, behind 10-of-18 shooting, finished with 26 points and Mika Scott, with 9-of-17 shooting, added 21 points for Pocola, which upped its record to 27-1 and advanced to Saturday's state championship game.

Kylee Smith, riding a 5-of-6 shooting effort from the field, tossed in 10 points for the winners.

Though Pocola was only 1-of-11 from outside the arc, the Lady Indians connected on 26-of-44 close-range shots.

The loss wrapped up Dale's season at 24-6.

Junior Brook Rutland had a solid performance in a losing effort for the Lady Pirates as she fired in a game-high 29 points and snatched 12 rebounds. Rutland was 13-of-26 from the field with two 3-pointers.

Rutland nailed a late trey to send the game into overtime.

Senior Faith Wright and junior Makenzy Herman each chipped in 12 points for Dale, which shot just 38.4% for the game and was 33% (11-of-33) from 3-point land.

The Lady Pirates attempted just one free shot (by Rutland) and made it.

Senior Makenzie Gill finished with nine points off three treys for Dale.

After a 13-all deadlock through one quarter, it came down to a second-period domination by Dale and a third-quarter domination by Pocola.

The Lady Pirates outscored the Lady Indians 16-7 in the second in building a 29-20 halftime cushion. However, Pocola controlled the third with a 16-4 third quarter to take a 36-33 edge into the fourth.

Dale had a 20-17 scoring edge in the fourth to force overtime.

There were 11 lead changes in the game.

The game marked the high school career finale for four seniors - Wright, Gill, Addie Bell and Justyce Shirey.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.