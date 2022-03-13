Asher settles for baseball doubleheader split with Moss

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

ASHER – The Asher Indians rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge Moss 10-9 Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Moss took the second game by a 16-12 count as the two teams settled for the split.

Asher 10, Moss 9 (Game 1)

Garrett Leba's one-out triple sparked the four-run uprising in the sixth.

Raygan Kuhlman followed with a run-scoring single. Jordyn Litson later hit an RBI single and Kelby Fowler's single brought home the final and decisive run of the frame.

Leba went 3-for-4 with a triple and double while scoring twice. Kuhlman finished 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored.

Jordyn Litson and Kelby Fowler were each 2-for-4 and knocked in two runs apiece. Litson also scored three runs. Conner Thompson drove home three runs while going 1-for-3 and Trent Smith picked up one RBI and scored twice in a 1-for-3 effort.

The Indians pounded out 11 hits to Moss' six. Asher committed just one error and Moss had four.

Kelby Fowler got the win in relief of the starter Smith.

Moss 16, Asher 12 (Game 2)

The Indians fell victim to seven errors and out-hit Moss 17-12 while suffering the loss.

Kuhlman and Leba each slammed a solo-homer for Asher as five Indians ended up with multiple hits.

Smith finished 4-for-6 with three runs batted in.

Dayton Fowler and Kuhlman contributed three hits apiece. Fowler was 3-for-3 and scored three times. Kuhlman ended up 3-for-5 with the solo-blast, double, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Leba (2-for-5 with the solo shot) and Thompson (2-for-4 with two runs scored) also made an impact from the plate. Kelby Fowler and Brogan Culwell (1-for-3) also picked up an RBI apiece.

Asher used four pitchers in the game as the second reliever Kuhlman was tagged with the loss.

The Indians (3-3) were scheduled to host Hinton Monday.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.