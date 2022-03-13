Dale boys capture 2A state championship

OKLAHOMA CITY – The gold ball is now in possession of the Dale Pirates.

The experienced but youthful Pirates rode the scoring of the sophomore combo of Dayton Forsythe and Deken Jones in derailing the Cashion Wildcats 65-58 in the Class 2A boys state championship game Saturday night at the State Fairgrounds Arena.

Forsythe fired in 37 points, pulled down eight rebounds, recorded four assists and blocked a shot while Jones added 16 points and four boards as the Pirates succesfully capped off a 29-2 season.

Dale split a pair of games with Cashion during the regular season. The Pirates beat the Wildcats 48-34 in the finals of the Cashion Tournament on Jan. 22 and the Wildcats topped Dale 54-39 in a game played at Cashion on Feb. 14.

On Saturday, the Pirates started two sophomores and three freshmen on Saturday while the entire Wildcat starting lineup were seniors.

“I'm speechless. I'm so proud of this group,” said Dale head coach Jeff Edmonson. “I'm not sure how we were going to respond, being so young.”

Forsythe knocked down 10-of-19 shots, was 4-of-10 from 3-point land and drained 15-of-17 foul shots. The Pirates were a solid 21-of-26 (80.8%) from the charity stripe for the game.

“Dayton is a special player, who makes great passes, is a great rebounder and scorer. He does what you expect great players to do,” Edmonson said. “But they all worked really well together.”

Forsythe chalks up the successful season to preparation and belief.

“We've been preparing all of our lives for this,” said Forsythe. “We all have belief in each other.”

Jones nailed 6-of-9 shots from the floor, including one trey.

“We have been playing together since about the third grade. We know where each other are going to be at all times. We've got team chemistry,” Jones said. “I just thank Jesus Christ for this opportunity.”

Dale shot 57% from the field (20-of-35) while knocking down 40% of their 3-point attempts (4-of-10). The Pirates, behind Forsythe, held a 25-21 rebounding edge.

Meanwhile, Cashion was limited to 41% shooting from the floor overall and was 34.6% (9-of-26) from outside the arc. The Wildcats finished 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Jonah Jenkins led Cashion with 20 points, including four treys.Vance Raney sank three 3-pointers on his way to 13 total points. Landon LaGasse followed with 12 points, including one trey, and Austin Frazier tacked on 10.

Dale actually fell into an early 11-3 hole and, outside of three ties, trailed much of the first half. However, the Pirates were only down 28-26 at the halftime break.

After the Wildcats jumped out to the early eight-point advantage, Dale countered with an 8-0 run to tie it up as Jones scored two baskets while Forsythe converted a free throw and later executed an old-fashioned 3-point play.

One first-quarter highlight was an alley-oop slam by Forsythe off an Easton Edmonson feed with 1:13 to go in the first quarter.

But, Cashion was able to take the lead and maintain it until intermission, though it was slim.

With the score deadlocked at 33 in the third period, Dale closed the final 5:11 of the quarter with a 9-6 run. The Pirates held a 42-39 edge going into the fourth.

That's when Forsythe and company really kicked it into high gear. Forsythe tallied 17 alone in the final quarter as he was 12-of-12 from the line in the final eight minutes.

The Wildcats pulled within 60-58 with 1:20 remaining, but Dale was 5-of-6 in the free-throw department the rest of the way as Forsythe was 4-of-4 during that stretch. Freshman Jett Higdon, who finished with five points, hit that other foul shot.

Freshman Easton Edmonson popped in a 3-point shot and freshman Trayden Chambers tacked on both of his free throws to round out the Pirate scoring.

“I think they grew up a lot this year,” said Coach Edmonson. “They all played together in little league and AAU ball.”

Notes:Despite the many successes of the Dale boys' basketball program, this was the first state championship after numerous near misses. The Dale girls' program is the owner of seven state crowns...At halftime, Dale Lady Pirate Faith Wright won a 3-point shooting contest, earning $1,000 for the Dale program. Wright hit 12 three-point shots.

Dale 66, Silo 38 (Boys Semifinals Friday)

Coach Edmonson believes defense can take care of offense.

Such was the case Friday night in the semifinals of the Class 2A Boys State Tournament as the top-ranked Pirates thrashed the Silo Rebels 66-38.

Cashion knocked off Morrison 57-37 in Friday's other semifinal.

Dale limited Silo to 32.6% shooting from the floor overall and picked up seven steals off nine Rebel turnovers.

“Our game plan was defense. If we play defense, the offense will take care of itself,” said Edmonson.

The Pirates showed an efficient offensive slow for much of the night. Dale shot 47.6% from the field, placed three players in double figures and controlled the boards by a convincing 32-20 margin.

Dale, starting three freshmen and two sophomores, received 18 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals from Forsythe.

Jones supplied 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. He knocked down both of his 3-point attempts, was 2-of-3 from the foul line and pulled down six rebounds.

Kelly tacked on 11 points while nailing 2-of-3 treys to go with four boards and a pair of assists. Easton Edmonson sank three 3-pointers in finishing with nine points.

“Easton got us off to a good start,” Coach Edmonson said. “We found the open guy and took good shots.”

Higdon (six points), Chambers (four) and Ethan Douglas (three) rounded out the Dale scoring.

Ethan Wilkerson, Silo's top scorer and 6-7 sophomore, tallied 24 of his team's 38 points, grabbed seven boards and was the focus of the Pirate defense.

“Team defense was our plan against him. We kind of ganged up and swarmed him,” said Coach Edmonson.

Wikerson was 10-of-22 from the floor and canned 3-of-6 three-point tries.

Trailing 7-5, Dale went on a 9-4 run in the final 5:48 of the first quarter for a 14-11 lead. Two treys and an assist by Easton Edmonson highlighted the spurt and Forsythe added a pair of baskets as the Pirates took the three-point advantage into the second quarter.

Dale then hit the Rebels with a 19-7 second-period scoring blitz to take control of the contest. Jones scored the first six points of the second quarter off a trey, via Forsythe kick-out pass, and three free throws after being fouled on a long-range attempt. The three foul shots pushed the Pirate led to 20-11 with 6:48 left before halftime.

Leading 23-15 in the second quarter, the Pirates closed the half with a 10-3 run to secure a 33-18 halftime advantage.

Higdon hit a bucket and free throw. Forsythe scored off an Easton Edmonson feed and later converted two foul shots. Kelly later sank a 3-pointer from the right corner to make it 33-15 with 42 seconds to go.

Wilkerson then hit a three to make it a 33-18 game at the break.

Then a 10-3 run to launch the second quarter led to a 43-21 cushion for Dale with 4:40 remaining in the third.

Jones' trey jump-started the Pirate surge. After a Wilkerson 3-pointer for the Rebels, Kellt drained a trey off an Easton Edmonson assist. Forsythe followed with two free throws and Higdon scored off a helper from Forsythe.

The closest Silo came again was 18 (54-36) with 5:07 remaining.

Dale was 7-of-8 from the foul line down the stretch and finished 21-of-24 for the game.