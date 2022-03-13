Fire torches Rockwall in TBL action

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

MESQUITE, Texas – Deshawn Munson fired in 34 points, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals Saturday as the Potawatomi Fire torched the Rockwall 7'ers in The Basketball League (TBL) action.

Munson nailed 11-of-17 shots from the floor and was a perfect 12-of-12 from the free-throw line as the Fire improved to 3-1 on the season.

The Fire, who shot 61.5% from the field (40-of-65), also received 18 points from Tevin Foster, 15 from Mustapha Traore and 10 from Leon Hampton, who also pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Foster drained 7-of-11 shots, including 3-of-5 from long range. Traore was 6-of-13 with one trey and Hampton was 4-of-5 and knocked down both of his free throws.

The Fire was 5-of-11 (45.5%) from 3-point range and canned 23-of-31 foul shots (74.2%).

Sean Gardner paced the 7'ers with 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-8 free throws. Quinn Taylor followed with 25 points, including one trey, and was 12-of-12 from the foul line. Deonta Terrell, on the strength of 6-of-10 shooting, finished with 12 points.

Rockwall shot 41.6% from the floor (32-of-77) and was 7-of-21 from 3-point land (33.3%). The 7'ers were a near-perfect 21-of-22 from the charity stripe.

Enid Outlaws 97, Potawatomi Fire 91 (Friday)

ENID – The defending TBL champion Outlaws placed five players in double figures and shot 50% from the floor in handing the Fire their first loss of the season.

Daylon Moore's 23 points led the way for Enid as he also dished out nine assists, grabbed seven rebounds and ended up with two steals.

Kadavion Evans supplied 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor. Marcus Wallace II tacked on 18 points off 8-10 field-goal shooting, including two treys. Corey Boyd and Ricardo Artis II finished with 14 and 13 points respectively for the Outlaws.

Munson paced the Fire by recording a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds to go with five assists.

Traore and Deon Lyle tossed in 17 points apiece in a losing cause. Traore was 6-of-8 from the floor to go with five boards, four assists and four steals. Lyle drained two 3-point shots and was 5-of-6 from the line to go with four rebounds and a pair of steals.

The Fire shot 46.5% from the field overall (6-of-13 from 3-point territory for 46.2%), but struggled from the line at 57.6% (19-of-33).

A decisive rebounding advantage (53-35) was held by the Fire, who committed three more turnovers (21-18).

The next action for the Fire will be Friday when they visit the Shreveport Mavericks. The home opener for the Fire will be Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Little Rock Lightning at the Firelake Arena.

