Oklahoma Baptist blasts East Central twice

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

ADA – Kade Self was instrumental in Oklahoma Baptist's two wins at East Central on Sunday.

The Bison took the GAC contests by 21-3 and 25-8 counts and improved their record to 11-10 and 7-5 in conference play.

GAME ONE

Self set the mood for the entire day with a first-inning grand slam that put OBU up 5-0. He wound up recording eight RBI and, in the process, tied OBU's D2 school record. The last time a Bison player registered eight RBI came last Feb. 27 by Kaimana Bartolome against Ouachita.

As it turned out, those five 1st-inning runs were all that the green and gold needed. But the Bison bats didn't stop there. Later in the game, the team went for 10 runs in the sixth.

In that frame, 13 batters notched at-bats. Alex Schroeder started the frame with an RBI single that scored Walker Keller. The next at-bat, with Self in the box, resulted in a three-run bomb to left. Later, Schroeder re-entered and socked a two-run blast down the left-field line that also plated Dan Pruitt.

Those sixth-inning runs would eventually help OBU reach a season-high total in that category (21).

On the mound, Brek Galbreath earned the win by going six innings with a season-high nine strikeouts. He also induced six flyouts. Between the third and sixth frames, Galbreath allowed just two hits.

GAME TWO

OBU came back a little while later and upped its offensive game even more. By the end of the seven-inning affair, the Bison had notched a 25-8 triumph.

The Bison scored the game's first five runs over three innings as Self, Pruitt and Ramon Gomez all drove in teammates with doubles. ECU, though, wound up coming back and tying things at 6-all.

Trailing 6-1, the Tigers saw their first five batters reach on hits in the bottom of the fifth. Christian Whitaker provided the last of those with a three-run homer which tied the game. After that shot, Bison pitchers Devib Crawford and Nolan Feazle didn't allow any more ECU runs in the fifth.

With the game tied at 6, the Bison offense, like it did in the previous game, came through with a monster sixth inning.

After Jose Parga's RBI single scored Trey Furrey, pushing the Bison back in front 7-6, Isiah Lissade Ifollowed with a two-run blast down the left-field line. Two batters later, Pruitt added a solo shot to make it 9-6.

Over the remainder of the inning, the Bison got run-scoring hits from Cade Kissel, Chris Cook, Gomez and a three-run homer from Furrey. In all, OBU scored 17 runs on 12 hits in the sixth.

Feazle got the win by tossing 1.2 innings while striking out three and inducing a couple of groundouts. Will Duncan and David Salters also got in the mix combining for five strikeouts and one allowed run.

Next on the schedule for the green and gold is another GAC series coming next weekend at Harding.