Asher rallies to edge Hinton, 9-8

ASHER – Brian Ballard's three-run double tied it and Garrett Leba drew a bases-loaded walk to win it Monday as Asher edged Hinton 9-8.

Asher compiled nine hits and overcame six errors in the game.

A hit batsman, followed by two consecutive walks loaded the bases and set the stage for Ballard's heroic three-run hit. Leba later walked with the bases juiced to bring in the walk-off game-winning run.

Brogan Culwell and Trent Smith each had two hits to help fuel the Indian offense. Culwell went 2-for-2 with a double and knocked in a run and Smith was 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored.

Jordyn Litson finished 1-for-1, knocked in two runs and scored twice and Kelby Fowler ended up 1-for-1 with a double and scored a run. Raygan Kuhlman also picked up a hit and scored a pair of runs.

Conner Thompson, Asher's fourth pitcher in the contest, pitched the seventh inning for the win. Both runs scored off Thompson in the seventh were unearned.

Culwell started on the mound as Bryce Lamb and Ballard provided relief help.

Asher (4-3) will face Elmore City Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Festival.

