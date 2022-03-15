Bethel falls to Kingston in season opener, 5-4

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

BROKEN BOW – A score off a wild pitch in the top of the sixth inning proved to be the difference as Kingston edged Bethel 5-4 Monday to spoil the Wildcats' season opener in the Southeast Shootout.

Bethel trailed 3-0 before scoring all four of its runs in the bottom of the fourth. However, Kingston retaliated with a single run in the fifth to tie it before plating the game-winner in the sixth.

Colton Campbell and Bronc Robbins each finished 1-for-2 and drove in a run apiece. Garren Sheppard (1-for-2) and RJ Morris (1-for-3) had the other two Wildcat hits.

Kord Johnson took the pitching loss in relief of the starter Morris. Paul Villegas pitched the final 0.2 of an inning and recorded a strikeout.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.