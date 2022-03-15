Former Dale star headed to NCAA Division I Women's Tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas – Former Dale High School basketball standout Claire Chastain is headed to the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament.

Chastain, a member of the University of Texas-Arlington women's basketball program, recently helped guide the No. 2 seed Lady Mavericks to a Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship after averaging 11 points and 5.7 rebounds in the three games.

The 6-foot Chastain scored 14 points to go with two assists, two blocks and a rebound in UTA's 85-76 opening round victory over Georgia Southern.

She then followed that up with a 15-point, six-rebound performance in the Lady Mavs' 75-65 semifinal triumph over Louisiana. In that contest, she was 6-of-10 from the field, 3-of-4 from 3-point range, handed out two assists and registered one steal and one block.

In the finals, she tallied four points, grabbed 10 rebounds, had one assist and one steal in UTA's 76-61 over top seed Troy.

For the season, Chastain started 26 of the team's 27 games as she averaged 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and shot 78% from the free-throw line.

The Lady Mavs are 20-7 on the season, heading into the NCAA Tournament. They were 11-4 in the Sun Belt regular season, good enough for second place.

UTA will face host Iowa State Friday at 8 p.m. in Ames, Iowa.

At Dale High School, Chastain was a Small East All-State selection as she scored over 1,000 career points and was part of three state-qualifying teams for the Lady Pirates. She also made the All-Tournament Teams at Oklahoma Baptist University and the Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.