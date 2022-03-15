Prague drops two games to Morris

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

PRAGUE – The Prague Red Devils dropped both ends of a baseball doubleheader with Morris on Monday by scores of 6-5 and 8-3.

Prague fell to 0-6 with the losses.

Morris 6, Prague 5 (Game One)

An RBI groundout in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference.

Cade Anderson had the Red Devils' only hit in a 1-for-2 effort. He also drove in a run and walked once.

Starting pitcher Aiden Auld suffered the loss after getting relief help from Ethan Rich.

The two teams combined for nine errors with Prague committing four.

Morris 8, Prague 3 (Game Two)

Rich, who was 1-for-2 from the plate, and Trip Davis each knocked in one run in a losing cause.

The Red Devils, who totaled just four hits, also received 1-for-3 efforts from Eli Greenlee and Cade Anderson. Greenlee also doubled once and scored a run.

Rich took the pitching loss after being relieved by Anderson.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.