Shawnee drills Durant 13-1 in district clash

Shawnee took the phrase 'coming out swinging' to another level Monday and Bauer Brittain pitched a two-hitter as the Wolves drilled Durant 13-1 in 4 ½ innings at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

Shawnee (3-1) scored seven first-inning runs and added six more in the second in taking control of the Class 5A district contest.

“It was nice to score all those runs early. Hitting is contagious and I was pretty excited about that,” said Shawnee head coach Kevin Paxson.

The Wolves produced their seven runs off seven hits with the help of a Lion error. Then in the second, they scored six more times off three hits and with the help of another Duncan error.

Brittain, a senior right-hander and University of Oklahoma signee, upped his pitching record to 2-0 after firing a no-hitter against Glenpool last week.

On Monday, he registered 11 strikeouts, walked just two and hit one batter. The lone Lion run was unearned after a booted ball in the outfield.

At one point in the game, Brittain recorded five straight strikeouts and on another had four consecutive punch-outs.

“He threw the ball well and had command. All of his pitches found the strike zone,” Paxson said.

Meanwhile, Shawnee received two hits each from Kasen Rogers, Dax Clark and Brittain.

Rogers finished 2-for-3 with a triple, double and two runs batted in. Clark and Brittain were each 2-for-4 with one RBI as the Wolves compiled 11 hits.

After Brittain retired three of the five batters he faced in the top of the first, the Wolves came out swinging and connecting.

Clark hustled and beat out an infield single to lead off the Shawnee proceedings. Clark later stole second and Brittain singled through the left side of the infield and reached second off a throw on the same play.

That set the stage for a Rogers two-run double to left-center to make it 2-0. Kantyn Kaseca then reached on an error and Creed Muirhead singled through the left side of the infield, setting the table for Easton Odell's two-run double down the left-field line for a 4-0 Wolves' advantage.

Zane Wilson then followed with a two-run triple to left-center, lifting the score to 6-0 and then Clark, batting for the second time in the inning, singled through the left side of the infield to cap off the scoring in the frame.

After Brittain fanned three straight in the top of the second, the Wolves produced six more runs after Rogers led off the bottom half of that inning with a triple to center field. Rogers ultimately scored off a passed ball.

Then after three straight walks, which included a pitching change for Durant, Shawnee's Brant Nave smacked a three-run double to left, making the score 11-1. Maddox Tully followed with a run-scoring single and Brittain later picked up an RBI off a infield groundout to round out the Wolves' scoring.

The Lions picked up their only score in the top of the third after a one-out single by Matt Manners, walk to Cory Hicks and another single by Walker Redman, which led to a bobble in the outfield as Durant got its lone score.

Shawnee was scheduled to play another district game at Durant on Tuesday and is slated to face Lawton Eisenhower Friday at 11 a.m., in the Guthrie Festival.