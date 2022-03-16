Bethel rallies twice to edge Madill, 7-6

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

BROKEN BOW – The Bethel Wildcats rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh and edged Madill 7-6 in nine innings Tuesday in the Southeast Shootout, hosted by Broken Bow High School.

Bryce Tapley's single led to an error in the outfield as two runs scored to conclude the contest.

Colton Campbell and RJ Morris each went 2-for-4 from the plate with one RBI as Campbell scored once and Morris drew a walk and scored a run as well.

Bronc Robbins also had a 1-for-3 effort with one RBI, one run scored and a walk as Bethel compiled seven hits.

Paul Villegas got the pitching win in relief. He worked the final 3.2 innings and allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out seven. Madill's lone run while Villegas was on the mound was unearned.

Morris started on the hill and worked three innings before Kord Johnson worked 2.1 innings.

Madill had a 3-0 lead before Bethel scored four in the bottom half of the fourth. Campbell executed an RBI squeeze-bunt single and Robbins followed with a run-scoring single to highlight that fourth.

Trailing 5-4, the Wildcats forced extra innings when Matthew Sharp's fly ball was misplayed in right field as Kord Johnson scored to make it 5-5. Johnson had walked to lead off the inning.

Madill took a short-lived 6-5 advantage in the top of the ninth before Bethel rallied once again.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.