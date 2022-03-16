Shawnee smacks Durant for second straight day

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

DURANT – After battering Durant around on Monday at home, the Shawnee Wolves did the same Tuesday with a 16-1 rout of the host Lions in a Class 5A district matchup.

Shawnee, which hammered Durant 13-1 on Monday, produced 17 hits and took advantage of five Lion errors in sweeping the two-game district series.

The Wolves, 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in district play, received four-hit efforts from Dax Clark and Bauer Brittain while getting a two-hit pitching effort out of Kasen Rogers.

Clark went 4-for-4 from the plate with three runs batted in, one run scored and a walk. Brittain, after firing a two-hitter against Durant on Monday, did damage from the plate this time, going 4-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.

Four other Wolves had two hits each. Brant Nave, Maddox Tully and Creed Muirhead each finished 2-for-3 from the plate while Zane Wilson went 2-for-4.

Nave doubled, drove in three runs, scored twice and drew a walk. Tully also doubled once while knocking in a run and scoring three times. Muirhead walked once and Wilson picked up two RBIs and scored three times. Easton Odell finished 1-for-3, drove home a run, scored three runs and walked once.

Shawnee jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first off a Rogers sacrifice fly and an Odell RBI single to center field.

The Wolves picked up their third score in the second off a Clark infield single which brought home Tully, who led off the frame with a single.

The Shawnee lead swelled to 5-0 when a run came off an error and Nave hit a run-scoring single.

Then in the fourth, the Wolves tallied five. Wilson's RBI single triggered the uprising. Odell scored off a wild pitch. Clark hit an RBI single and Brittain hit a two-run double to plate Nave and Tull for the 10-0 advantage.

After the Lions scored their only run, which was unearned, in the bottom of the fourth, Shawnee added six more scores off a Wilson run-scoring single, Nave two-run double, Tully RBI double, Clark run-scoring single and Brittain RBI single.

The Wolves committed just one error in the contest.

The next action for Shawnee will be Friday at 11 a.m., against Lawton Eisenhower at Guthrie.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.