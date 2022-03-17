Shawnee's Brittain, Dale's Forsythe, Rutland honored

Shawnee High School senior baseball star Bauer Brittain and Dale basketball standout Dayton Forsythe were named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Co-Male Athletes of the Week while Dale's Brook Rutland achieved the female honor for March 7-12.

Brittain, a senior right-hander, fired a five-inning no-hitter, struck out 10 and allowed just one walk as the Wolves blanked Glenpool 1-0 on March 7.

Brittain, a University of Oklahoma signee, also went 3-for-4 from the plate with a triple and drove in the game's only run.

Forsythe averaged 29.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists as Dale captured its first state basketball title. In the process, Forsythe shot 53% from the floor and hit 86% of his free-throw attempts (32-of-37).

He poured in 32 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had six assists in the Pirates' 60-43 quarterfinal win over Hooker. Forsythe followed that up with an 18-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist performance in Dale's 66-38 semifinal victory over Silo. In the finals, Forsythe fired in 37 points, pulled down eight boards and dished out four assists in the Pirates' 65-58 triumph over Cashion.

Rutland averaged 26.5 points and 9.0 rebounds as the Dale Lady Pirates reached the semifinals of the state tournament.

She poured in 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting (3-of-4 from 3-point range), grabbed six rebounds and had a pair of assists in Dale's 67-55 first-round win over Silo. She then fired in 29 points on 13-of-26 shooting (2-of-4 from long range) and totaled 12 boards in the Lady Pirates' 63-62 overtime loss in the semifinals.