Bethel baseball squad drops 8-3 decision at Antlers

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

ANTLERS – Host Antlers scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and knocked off the Bethel Wildcats 8-3 in baseball action Wednesday.

Bethel was limited to five hits as they came from five different players.

The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Matthew Sharp was hit by a pitch, Bronc Robbins drew a walk and Colton Campbell had a sacrifice bunt to place both runners in scoring position. Austin Melson then doubled to left field, scoring Sharp and Robbins.

Antlers then struck for three scores in the bottom of the fourth before Bethel tied it in the top of the fifth. RJ Morris drew a one-out walk, Bryce Tapley doubled Morris to third and Morris then scored on an RBI groundout to first by Paul Villegas, who was credited with the RBI.

Tapley, the starting pitcher, was tagged with the loss after getting relief help from Kord Johnson and Colton Campbell.

Campbell and Sharp each finished 1-for-2 from the plate and Melson and Gerren Sheppard each finished 1-for-3.

Antlers totaled six hits and had one error while the Wildcats committed two errors.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.