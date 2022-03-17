Oklahoma Baptist's Self, of Shawnee, nabs national award

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

TUCSON, Ariz. – Collegiate Baseball Newspaper announced its National Players of the Week and Oklahoma Baptist’s Kade Self was among the honorees.

After securing Great American Conference Co-Player of the Week honors, the Shawnee native Self found his way onto CBN’s award list, marking the first Bison to make that listing.

Last week against East Central, the designated hitter/outfielder turned in three outstanding performances. By week’s end, he had a .529 batting average, nine hits, seven extra-base hits, four home runs and 16 RBI. Additionally, he notched a 1.471 slugging mark, 25 total bases and eight runs scored.

His efforts helped OBU improve to 11-10 and 7-5 in the GAC.