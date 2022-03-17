'Trying to build here.' Traore, Potawatomi Fire teammates ready for historic home opener

Fate has led Mustapha Traore to earn a roster spot on the Potawatomi Fire, Shawnee's new professional basketball team.

Traore, a 6-foot, 8-inch forward, had offers from two other pro teams but opted to sign with the Fire because of timing concerns. Traore didn't sign with the other two teams due to the birth of his son Xavion James Traore on Feb. 8.

The rest is history as Traore, a native of Philadelphia, is making an impact on one of the newest franchises in The Basketball League (TBL).

More Potawatomi Fire:Head coach looks toward history-making inaugural basketball season

Traore and his Fire teammates are off to a 3-1 start to the season and will play their fifth straight road game Friday at Shreveport, La.

Then on Saturday, the Fire plays its historic first home game against the Little Rock Lightning at 7 p.m. at the Firelake Arena.

“It will be good to play at home. I'm really excited about Saturday,” Traore said. “Come out and see a franchise which is brand new. There's something we're trying to build here.”

That building process has been solid so far and Traore has played a major role in the Fire's early success. He is averaging 19.8 points (second on the team) and 9.3 rebounds (tops on the squad). He also is shooting 61.9% from the floor (second on the team) and is averaging 1.5 assists (third on the squad).

What's impressed Traore the most about his teammates is their willingness to come together as a team.

“We're unselfish as a team on the pro level. It's not everyone out there trying to get their own (statistics). It's just a team working together,” said Traore. “After training camp, we were locked in as a team and we play good defense. It's a good group of guys. I still feel like we have yet to play as a team. That can be dangerous.”

Traore played collegiately on the Division I level at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, N.J., where he snatched over 800 career rebounds.

Read more:Season tickets on sale for Potawatomi Fire Basketball

“I'm always on the glass rebounding,” Traore said.

As a junior at Monmouth, Traore once scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against Radford. His career averages were 5.0 points and 4.2 boards.

My junior year, I kind of took over the leadership roles. I was a 4-man and that's where I play now,” said Traore.

His senior season at Monmouth was cut short due to COVID. The Hawks were scheduled to face Quinnipiac in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament when play was canceled on the day the game was supposed to be played.

Upon graduation in 2020, Traore went on to play in Iceland where he averaged 20 points and 6.0 rebounds for Skallagrimur in Borganes.

So far this season, Traore had a season-best 27 points and 14 rebounds for the Fire in a 112-91 victory over the Little Rock Lightning in the team's second game on March 6. In the season opener, he collected 20 points and 14 boards in the Fire win over the Rockwall 7'ers on March 4.

“I still feel like I can get locked in a little more. I think I need a little bit better preparation,” Traore said. “My mindset is to have a killer mentality.

As far as the team is concerned, Traore has enjoyed the focus and passion.

“We're a team that focuses and wants to have passion. We went to get aggressive and involved, getting stops on defense,” said Traore. “Offensively, we've got a lot of scorers.”

Heading into Friday's game at Shreveport, Deshawn Munson leads the Fire in scoring with a 29.0 average. Lyle is third on the squad at 14.8.

Read more:Get fired up for Potawatomi Fire's inaugural basketball season

One of the Fire's 7-footers Leon Hampton tops the team in field-goal percentage at 68.8. Munson (58.3), David Godbold (58.3) and Drelan Triplett (50) are shooting 50% or better.

Godbold is second on the team in rebounding with an 8.0 average, followed by Munson at 7.5, Allen at 7.0 and Hampton at 6.8.

Munson also leads the Fire with a 3.5 assist average, followed by Blake Morrow (2.0) and Traore (1.5).

To purchase tickets or more information on Saturday's game or any of the other 11 home games this season, go to potawatomifire.com.