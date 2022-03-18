Get fired up for Potawatomi Fire Pro Basketball

As the Potawatomi Fire conduct their first home basketball game in franchise history Saturday night against the Little Rock Lightning at the Firelake Arena, those who attend the game should be prepared to be entertained.

“Expect a well-rounded evening of entertainment, coupled with excitement and sports competition,” said David Qualls, director of Firelake Arena.

Shawnee's new professional basketball team the Fire square off with the Lightning at 7 p.m. in the TBL (The Basketball League). The Fire was 3-1 heading into a Friday night clash on the road against the Shreveport Mavericks.

Among the entertainment is a live horn group called the Flame Throwers who will perform on a stage situated at the east end of the court. Also featured are a DJ and Mo, the Fire Wolf mascot.

Debuting on Saturday will be the Potawatomi Fire Girls, the official dance team. From the time to time Junior Fire Girls as well as the Sparklers (made of young children) will be performing.

“We will have a lot of fan participation activities,” Qualls said. “We put in a high resolution videos for the fans (on a massive scoreboard). We're still in the testing process of instant replay. If there' s slam dunk we hope to have it put up on the screen.”

A full array of souvenirs and merchandise will also be available for purchase.

Tickets range from $10 for general admission to $27.50 for reserved seats. Other reserved tickets are $15 and $20.

The Firelake Arena seats 2,750 for basketball, according to Qualls.

Those who are unable to attend games can stream in live from TBLTV.TV. The cost is $5 per game or $40 for the full season.

“We're excited to bring this to town,” said Qualls. “It's a great team and it should be a great night of fun in Shawnee, Oklahoma.”

Expected to attend Saturday's game is Shawnee High School alum, former Oklahoma Sooner and current Kansas City Chiefs star center Creed Humphrey.

Following Saturday's contest, the Fire play two more home games next week against the Enid Outlaws on Friday (March 25) and Little Rock Lightning again on Saturday (March 26).

To purchase tickets or get more information, go to potawatomifire.com.