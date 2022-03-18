Oklahoma Baptist's Self nabs another national award

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

DALLAS – The prestigious National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) released its NCAA Division II National Players of the Week on Thursday. Once more, Oklahoma Baptist’s Kade Self was recognized.

The junior from Shawnee is the first Bison to make the list.

Last weekend, Self was spectacular in the batter’s box against East Central. He recorded multiple hits in all three games, batted .529 and notched seven extra-base hits which included four home runs. By week’s end, he had a 1.471 slugging mark.

Self also drove in 16 runs, eight of which came in game two against ECU. That total of eight tied the OBU D2 single-game record.

To date, the 6-foot-3 designated hitter/outfielder leads the Great American Conference in batting average (.460) and slugging (1.040).