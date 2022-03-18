Tecumseh slow pitch squad goes 1-1 on opening day

From Staff Reports

TECUMSEH – Katelyn Fleming homered three times on the day as the Tecumseh Lady Savages opened the 2022 slow pitch softball season Thursday with a 1-1 start.

Fleming homered twice as Tecumseh slammed Stroud 15-4. Then, Tushka topped Tecumseh 18-11, later in the day.

Tecumseh 15, Stroud 4

Fleming went 4-for-4 from the plate with six runs batted in and scored three times.

She hit a three-run homer in the second inning, an RBI double in the fourth and a two-run blast in the sixth.

The Lady Savages piled up 18 hits to Stroud's seven.

Blakeley Sanchez finished 3-for-4 with three doubles and one RBI for Tecumseh while Samantha Schweighardt, Taylor Gage, Katie Overstreet and Bristin Hayes collected two hits apiece.

Schweighardt was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Taylor Gage finished 2-for-3 with a double, scored twice and drew a walk.

Katie Overstreet ended up 2-for-4 with one RBI and Bristin Hayes had a 2-for-5 effort and scored three runs. Serenity Jacoway tripled once, drove home three runs and scored once in a 1-for-2 outing.

Emily Gage got the pitching win as only two of the four Lady Tiger runs were earned.

Tushka 18, Tecumseh 11

Tushka, which pounded out 22 hits, put the game away with a six-run seventh inning.

The Lady Savages totaled 18 hits, led by the 4-for-4 effort from Overstreet, who doubled twice, knocked in two runs and scored once.

Three other Tecumseh players – Fleming, Hayes and Jacoway – each went 3-for-4. Fleming hit one homer, doubled once, drove in three runs and scored twice. Hayes also homered once, picked up three RBIs and scored three times. Jacoway doubled once and scored a pair of runs.

Jessi Hull ended up 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored and Lauren Taylor went 2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI.

Emily Gage took the pitching loss in relief of Kylei Daniels.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.