Dale baseball team off to 2-0 start

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

TUTTLE – Kash VanBrunt singled home Dayton Forsythe in the bottom of the seventh inning in walk-off fashion Friday as the Dale Pirates edged the Oklahoma City Broncos 11-10.

VanBrunt's heroic hit capped a four-run bottom of the seventh for Dale, which rallied for the win and improved to 2-0 on the season.

Three Pirates – Forsythe, Jake Green and Casen Richardson – each finished 2-for-4 from the plate as they piled up 11 hits and overcame three errors.

Forsythe went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Green knocked in a run and scored three times and Richardson drove in a run and scored once.

Connor Kuykendall and VanBrunt were each 1-for-3 with a double and picked up one RBI. Dason Sheppard and Ethan Douglas were each 1-for-3 as Sheppard scored once.

With Dale trailing 10-7, Sheppard's leadoff double to center triggered the uprising. JB Leaver's groundout sent Sheppard to third. Green's RBI single made it 10-8. Richardson's infield single led to Green taking second. Forsythe then singled to right field, scoring Green to pull the Pirates within 10-9 and sending Richardson to third.

Kuykendall drew a walk and Forsythe moved up to second and Richardson remained at third to load up the bases. Tate Rector's RBI groundout to short scored Richardson to tie it up at 10-all as Forsythe and Kuykendall both moved into scoring position.

Cade Dickinson got the pitching win in relief as Douglas and Richardson also saw mound duty.

Dale 4, Oologah 0 (Thursday)

Kuykendall and Leaver combined for a five-hitter as the Pirates registered the shutout.

Kuykendall worked the first four innings and allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four for the victory. Leaver pitched the final two frames and gave up two hits and no walks while getting a strikeout.

Dale compiled 10 hits with Douglas and Forsythe each going 2-for-3 and Kuykendall finishing 2-for-4. Douglas drove home a run and Forsythe scored twice. Kuykendall also knocked in a run.

VanBrunt, who was 1-for-3, also picked up one RBI. Jett Higdon (1-for-1), Sheppard (1-for-2) and Leaver (1-for-2 with a walk) had the other Pirate hits.

