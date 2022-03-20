Dale goes 3-1 to start slow pitch season

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

DALE – The defending 4A state slow pitch softball champion Dale Lady Pirates opened the season with a 3-1 record in their own Dale/Tecumseh Festival in games played Thursday and Friday.

Dale opened play Thursday with 14-2 rout of Stroud and then ripped Ripley later in the day. On Friday, the Lady Pirates dropped a 29-20 decision to Choctaw, before bouncing back with an 18-6 thumping of Tushka.

Dale 18, Tushka 6 (Friday)

Madi Conley cranked out three home runs and Karsen Griggs clubbed two as the Lady Pirates piled up 20 hits and overcame five errors.

Conley finished 3-for-3 from the plate with the three blasts, six runs batted in, four runs scored and a walk. Griggs went 3-for-4 with the two homers, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Heartly Snyder and Sam Hartman also had three hits each. Snyder was 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored and Hartman ended up 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Makenzy Herman, Kinsley Hill, Chayse Caram and Addie Bell were each 2-for-3. Herman doubled once, knocked in three runs and scored once. Hill had one RBI and scored twice. Caram and Bell each scored a run as well as one of Bell's hits went for a double.

Caram allowed five hits and one walk and even registered a strikeout as all six Tushka runs were unearned.

Choctaw 29, Dale 20 (Friday)

Conley slammed three homers while Griggs and Bell had two apiece, but it wasn't enough against the Lady Yellow Jackets, which posted a whopping 31 hits.

The Lady Pirates, who totaled 20 hits, received four apiece from Griggs and Conley. Griggs went 4-for-4 with the two homers, eight runs batted in and three runs scored. Conley finished 4-for-5 with the three blasts, five RBIs and five runs scored.

Bell went 3-for-4 with the two homers, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Caram had a 3-for-5 effort with a homer, triple, two RBIs and three runs scored and Snyder ended up 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Dale held a 10-1 lead before Choctaw tallied 11 runs in the bottom of the third. Dale countered with three scores in the fourth to go up 13-12, but the Lady Jackets struck for seven in the bottom of the fourth to go back up 19-13.

The Lady Pirates pulled within 19-18 with five scores in the fifth, but Choctaw maintained the advantage the rest of the way.

Dale 11, Ripley 1 (Thursday)

Conley hit two home runs and Griggs had one in the Lady Pirates' 11-hit attack in the four-inning contest.

Conley's 3-for-3 effort with the two blasts, five RBIs and three runs scored led the way for Dale.

Griggs and Snyder each finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Griggs had the one homer and two runs scored while Snyder doubled once.

Caram got the pitching win, allowing the one earned run and five hits.

A five-run first inning set the tone for the Lady Pirates.

Dale 14, Stroud 2 (Thursday)

Griggs had a 3-for-3 effort with a homer, double, six RBIs and three runs scored to fuel the Lady Pirates, who compiled nine hits in the three-inning game which was Dale's season opener.

Caram went 2-for-2 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored. She also picked up the pitching win as she scattered five hits and walked only one. Both Stroud runs were earned.

Conley finished 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs and Snyder (1-for-2) drove home a run.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.