Former Shawnee star Tramble named National Player of the Year

Southwestern Oklahoma State Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Southwestern Oklahoma State sophomore and former Shawnee High School star Makyra Tramble has been named the NCAA Division II Ron Lenz National Player of the Year by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA), headlining the organization’s All-American teams released on Friday.

Tramble becomes the first Lady Bulldog to be named National Division II Player of the Year and is now the fifth D2CCA All-American in SWOSU’s Division II era after also earning first team honors in 2022. (Tramble 2021, Hayden Priddy 2019, Hailey Tucker 2018 & 2019).

She improves upon her Third Team All-American status from a year ago.

Tramble was the only women’s player in Division II to average 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. She is also just one of three players across all three divisions (I, II, III) to do so.

“Mak can do it all,” SWOSU Head Coach Kelsi Musick said. “She scores, passes, and dribbles better than most, but she can also rebound and get steals! She is one of the most complete players and does it all with a passion to compete and a drive to win. She represents our program with class and we are so glad she chose SWOSU. She is leaving an extraordinary legacy here.”

Tramble truly did do it all for SWOSU this season. She led the Great American Conference in assists and assists per game, assist-to-turnover ratio, field goal attempts and field goals made, minutes and minutes per game, and steals and steals per game. She also ranked second in the GAC in scoring, eighth in rebounding and sixth in blocked shots.

Around the NCAA, Tramble ranked top-25 nationally in minutes played (1st), field goals made (2nd), field goals attempted (3rd), steals (3rd) assists (5th), assists/game (14th) and points per game (17th).

Her career resume includes:

2022 D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year

First Team D2CCA All-Central Region

Back-to-back GAC Player of the Year in 2022 & 2021

Back-to-back unanimous First Team All-GAC in 2022 & 2021

2022 GAC Tournament MVP

2021 3rd Team D2CCA All-American

2021 All-South Central Regional Tournament Team

2020 GAC Freshman of the Year

Led GAC with 4x GAC Player of the Week awards this season

8x GAC Player of the Week awards in career