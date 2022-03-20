Meeker drops games to Purcell, Byng

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

The Meeker Bulldogs suffered two baseball losses on Thursday and Friday to Purcell 14-4 and Byng 11-1.

Purcell 14, Meeker 4 (Thursday, 4 innings)

The Dragons pounded out 14 hits while the Bulldogs were limited to six.

Meeker's Ty Gabbert went 2-for-2 with one RBI and a run scored while Braden Harris finished 1-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in.

The other three Bulldog hits came from Kayde Massey (1-for-2 with a run scored), Kendell Vaughn (1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk) and Mason Fullbright (1-for-3).

After Meeker scored three in the top of the first, Purcell countered with 10 in the bottom half of that frame to take control.

Starter Jordan Sellers suffered the pitching loss after getting relief help from Fullbright.

Byng 11, Meeker 1 (Friday, 4 innings)

The Bulldogs were held to no hits as Byng managed just four.

Gabbert took the pitching loss after being relieved by Harris.

The Pirates were helped by three Meeker errors and seven walks. Byng also clubbed a pair of home runs.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.