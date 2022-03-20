Potawatomi Fire burns up Little Rock Lightning

Two of the Potawatomi Fire's newcomers took centerstage in the team's historic TBL (The Basketball League) home opener Saturday night at the Firelake Arena.

Theo Johnson, with the Fire less than a week and a half, and Nate Rigmaiden, with the team just about four days, accounted for 44 of the team's points in reserve roles as the Fire routed the Little Rock Lightning 123-93 in the franchise's first-ever home game before an enthusiastic crowd.

Johnson finished with a game-high 28 points and he nailed three critical 3-point shots in the third quarter to help thwart a serious third-quarter comeback by Little Rock. Johnson finished the game 8-of-12 from the floor, 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 9-of-10 from the foul line.

“It's been an adjustment coming from the (NBA) G-League,” said Johnson. “My teammates kept finding me. They trusted me to hit shots and make threes.”

Johnson had recently played for the Wisconsin Herd of the G-League as late as January before being picked up by the Fire less than two weeks ago.

“I'm glad to be here,” Johnson said.

The cat-quick Rigmaiden tallied 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and handed out five big assists in only his second game as a pro.

“I just wanted to get in there. The team didn't seem to have a lot of energy and I felt like I was able to bring it on both ends of the floor,” Rigmaiden said. “Coach (Derrick Rowland) was telling me to push the ball and get something out of it.”

Rowland felt like the contributions of Johnson and Rigmaiden were critical in Saturday's contest.

“Our starters have been logging a lot of minutes. It was good to see other guys come off the bench and contribute,” said Rowland. “I wanted Nate to push the ball and he had a lot of success.”

Johnson and Rigmaiden weren't the only Fire players to reach double figures in scoring as five more did as well.

Mustapha Traore tossed in 17 points. Deshawn Munson and Tevin Foster followed with 14 apiece, Deon Lyle tacked on 12 and Anthony Allen came within one rebound of a double-double as he ended up with 10 points and nine boards.

The Fire shot 49.4% from the floor for the game while the Lightning hit an anemic 38.1% pace. The Fire also owned a 56-46 rebounding advantage.

The two teams combined for 83 free-throw tries as the Fire was 35-of-50 (70%) while Little Rock was 22-of-33 (66.7%).

The Lightning's Percell Washington poured in 23 points and pulled down nine rebounds while Deverell Biggs added 21 points and 10 boards for a double-double to go with six assists. Jarvis Garner was next on the Little Rock scoring list with 19.

The Fire, with an early 9-8 edge, scored 11 straight points to take control of the game. Munson scored six of his points on three field goals during that stretch, Allen was 3-of-4 from the line in that span and a Traore had a steal and slam dunk.

It was 34-20 in favor of the Fire after one quarter. The Fire gradually pulled out to a 50-27 advantage with 7:33 left before halftime, after an 8-0 run – a trey by Foster, two free throws from Drelan Triplett and a Lyle spot-up 3-pointer off a steal and assist by Triplett.

The Fire's lead at halftime was 61-39.

Then came the Lightning's best quarter of the game. Little Rock opened the third quarter with a 15-2 spurt and sliced its deficit to 63-54 with 7:01 to go in the third.

It was 67-56 when Johnson unleashed his series of long-range connections. In a two-plus minute span, Johnson knocked down all three of his treys and Foster drained a fourth with 1:40 left to inflate the Fire cushion to 83-66.

The Fire went through a stretch of free-throw shooting woes in the third (converting only 2-of-7) which helped the Lightning get closer. The Fire found their free-throw touch in the fourth, connecting on 17-of-21 attempts.

Potawatomi Fire 110, Shreveport Mavericks 108 (Friday)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Fire overcame 20 turnovers and subpar free-throw shooting (18-of-32 for just 56.3%) in edging the Mavericks in a game played at Centenary College.

While the struggles came in those two areas for the Fire, they fared much better in field-goal percentage (41-of-79 for 51.9%) and 3-point shooting (10-of-25 for 40%).

Munson fired in 32 points, pulled down eight rebounds, dished out eight assists and had two steals to pace the Fire. Traore poured in 28 points and grabbed 11 boards for a double-double as he also added a pair of assists and two blocks.

Munson was 14-of-20 from the floor and Traore ended up 12-of-19, including one trey.

Two others – Lyle and Foster – finished in double figures for the Fire. Lyle tallied 18 points and drained four 3-point shots and Foster ended up with 12 points, including two treys.

Shreveport hit 48.1% of its field-goal tries and was 9-of-27 (33.3%) from long range. The Mavericks fared much better at the foul line, converting 23-of-29 tries (79.3%).

The Fire owned a 47-44 rebounding edge. The Mavericks had five less turnovers with 15.

The Fire, 5-1 on the season, are back in action this week with Friday and Saturday home games. The Fire takes on the Enid Outlaws on Friday at 7 p.m. and the Little Rock Lightning again on Saturday at 7 p.m.