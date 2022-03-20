Shawnee drops tough 4-2 baseball decision at Guthrie

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

GUTHRIE – The Shawnee Wolves had outstanding pitching efforts by Maddox Tully and Zane Wilson fall by the wayside as the host Guthrie Bluejays came away with a 4-2 victory Saturday.

Shawnee, which fell to 4-2 with the loss, was plagued by eight errors and managed to out-hit Guthrie 5-4.

Tully worked the first four innings, allowing just two runs (one earned) off three hits with five strikeouts and a pair of walks. Wilson, who suffered the loss, pitched the final two frames and gave up two runs (one earned) on just one hit with six strikeouts and no walks.

Bauer Brittain was the Wolves' only multiple hitter as he finished 2-for-4 from the plate.

Shawnee jumped out to a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first when leadoff man Dax Clark was hit by a pitch and later scored off a Kasen Rogers double to center field.

Guthrie got on the board with two scores in the fourth, before the Wolves tied it up when Brant Nave was hit by a pitch to start the inning. He then advanced to second on a wild pitch. A Maddox Tully grounder then sent Nave to third before Clark's RBI groundout scored Nave.

However, the Bluejays tallied a single run in the fifth, off an error, and the sixth, off a Luke Hubbard run-scoring double.

Hubbard went 2-for-3 with the double and two RBIs for Guthrie. Teammate Carson Wilder was 1-for-2, scored twice and drew a walk. Jake Zserdin ended up 1-for-3 with a run scored for the winners.

For Shawnee, Rogers finished 1-for-1 with the one RBI and two walks. Nave ended up 1-for-1 with a run scored and Kantynn Kaseca (1-for-3) had the other Wolves' hit.

Shawnee was scheduled to play Lawton Eisenhower on Friday, but that was canceled due to weather.

The Wolves were scheduled to host Midwest City on Monday and play at Midwest City on Tuesday in district play. Both games were 5:30 p.m. scheduled starts.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.