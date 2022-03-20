Tecumseh routs Ripley, Morrison

From Staff Reports

TECUMSEH – The Tecumseh Lady Savages broke a scoreless deadlock with a nine-run third inning Friday and whipped Ripley 12-1 in a four-inning contest in the Dale/Tecumseh Festival.

Samantha Schweighardt homered and Serenity Jacoway went 2-for-3 from the plate with a double, three runs batted in and two runs scored as Tecumseh pounded out 13 hits.

Vivian Hayes and Zariyah Masquas each finished 2-for-2 and scored twice for the Lady Savages. Schweighardt was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored and Katelyn Fleming ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Blakeley Sanchez (1-for-1), Jessi Hull (1-for-2), Lauren Taylor (1-for-2) and Emily Gage (1-for-2 with a double) each knocked in one run and Katie Overstreet (1-for-2) scored once.

Gage, the winning pitcher, surrendered just two hits as the lone Ripley run was unearned.

Tecumseh 11, Morrison 3 (Friday)

Bristin Hayes went 3-for-3 from the plate, doubled once, knocked in two runs and scored twice as the Lady Savages piled up 14 hits.

Four other Tecumseh players – Masquas, Fleming, Jacoway and Overstreet – collected two hits apiece. Masquas went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs batted in and a run scored. Fleming fiished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Jacoway was 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a run scored and Overstreet ended up 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Vivian Hayes hit a triple, knocked in two runs, scored twice and walked once while going 1-for-1 and Taylor had a 1-for-2 effort with one RBI, one run scored and a walk.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.