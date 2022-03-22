Local Shawnee male gymnasts excel at state

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

YUKON – Five members of Shawnee's Rising Star Gymnastics excelled in the state meet as three captured state championships held March 11 at Bounce Academy.

Prague's Maxx Burch captured two state titles on Level 3 in the floor exercises and on the vault. Burch also had three third-place finishes on the rings, high bar and in the all-around.

Webley Walker, of Shawnee, competed on Level 4 as he won the vault, placed second on the floor and third on the rings.

Shawnee's Hayden Winrow won the rings while taking third on the pommel and high bar.

Competing on Level 5, Shawnee's Nethanael DeWolfe placed second on the pommel and vault while claiming third on the floor, rings, parallel bars, high bar and in the all-around.

Paul Troutz, of Shawnee, took third place on the vault.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.