Potawatomi Fire gearing up for back-to-back home games

After a successful home opener last Saturday, The Basketball League's newest franchise the Potawatomi Fire will have back-to-back home contests on Friday and Saturday.

The Fire, 5-1 on the season, will host the Enid Outlaws on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Firelake Arena before taking on the Little Rock Lightning in another home game on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Enid, the defending TBL champion, is the only team to defeat the Fire this season in Enid.

The Fire whipped the Lightning 123-93 on Saturday before an enthusiastic crowd at the Firelake Arena. It was the second time in which the Fire upended Little Rock this season.

Deshawn Munson leads the Fire in scoring with a 27.0 average and is shooting 60.7% from the floor for the season. Munson is also second on the squad in assists at 5.0 and fourth in rebounds at 7.0.

Munson has eclipsed the 30-point scoring plateau three times this season with a season-best 38 points in the Fire's other game against the Lightning on March 6. He also tallied 34 against the Rockwall 7'ers on March 12 and 32 against the Shreveport Mavericks last Friday.

Mustapha Traore is second on the team in scoring with a 20.7 average and tops the squad with an 8.8 rebounding average. Traore owns three double-doubles on the season with 20 points and 14 rebounds in the season opener against Rockwall, 27 points and 14 boards at Little Rock in the second game of the season and 28 points and 11 rebounds opposite Shreveport.

Tevin Foster is next in scoring with a 10.5 average and Nate Rigmaiden, a newcomer to the team, follows at 9.5 after appearing in the two latest games. Rigmaiden has a 3.5 assist average.

The Fire has been strong on the boards. Following Traore in the rebounding department are David Godbold at 7.5 and Anthony Allen at 7.3.