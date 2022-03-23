SPORTS

Why it was a good week for members of Dale's slow pitch, baseball teams

Brian Johnson
Shawnee News-Star
Dale High School slow pitch sluggers Madison Conley (left) and Karsen Griggs.

Dale High School slow pitch softball sluggers Madison Conley and Karsen Griggs have been selected as Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Co-Female Athletes of the Week for March 14-19.

Connor Kuykendall, also from Dale and member of the Pirate baseball team, has been named Tri-County Male Athlete of the Week.

Conley batted .857 (12-of-14 from the plate) with eight home runs, 16 runs batted in and 14 runs scored as Dale got off to a 3-1 start to the 2022 spring slow pitch season, going 3-1 in their own Dale/Tecumseh Festival.

Conley hit three home runs and drove home six runs in the Lady Pirates' 18-6 rout of Tushka and blasted three more homers and knocked in five runs in Dale's 29-20 loss to Choctaw. She also homered twice and picked up five RBIs in the Lady Pirates' 11-1 ripping of Ripley.

Griggs hit .923 (12-of-13) with six home runs, 20 RBIs and nine runs scored during that four-game stretch.

Griggs clubbed two home runs each against Tushka and Choctaw and had one homer apiece in a victory over Stroud and the triumph over Ripley. She collected a whopping eight runs batted in against Choctaw.

Dale's Connor Kuykendall

Kuykendall made three pitching appearances, posted a 1-0 record and had a 1.75 earned run average in eight innings pitched. He pitched four scoreless innings and allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out four in a 4-0 shutout of Oologah.

He also pitched two innings of relief and allowed no runs, no hits and no walks while striking out three in the Pirates' 10-0 rout of Weatherford. Kuykendall also gave up just two runs off two hits in Dale's 5-1 loss to Tuttle.

Offensively, Kuykendall also batted .364 (4-for-11) with three runs batted in, two runs scored and four walks as Dale got off to a 3-1 start to the season.