Why it was a good week for members of Dale's slow pitch, baseball teams

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star

Dale High School slow pitch softball sluggers Madison Conley and Karsen Griggs have been selected as Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Co-Female Athletes of the Week for March 14-19.

Connor Kuykendall, also from Dale and member of the Pirate baseball team, has been named Tri-County Male Athlete of the Week.

Conley batted .857 (12-of-14 from the plate) with eight home runs, 16 runs batted in and 14 runs scored as Dale got off to a 3-1 start to the 2022 spring slow pitch season, going 3-1 in their own Dale/Tecumseh Festival.

Conley hit three home runs and drove home six runs in the Lady Pirates' 18-6 rout of Tushka and blasted three more homers and knocked in five runs in Dale's 29-20 loss to Choctaw. She also homered twice and picked up five RBIs in the Lady Pirates' 11-1 ripping of Ripley.

Griggs hit .923 (12-of-13) with six home runs, 20 RBIs and nine runs scored during that four-game stretch.

Griggs clubbed two home runs each against Tushka and Choctaw and had one homer apiece in a victory over Stroud and the triumph over Ripley. She collected a whopping eight runs batted in against Choctaw.

Kuykendall made three pitching appearances, posted a 1-0 record and had a 1.75 earned run average in eight innings pitched. He pitched four scoreless innings and allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out four in a 4-0 shutout of Oologah.

He also pitched two innings of relief and allowed no runs, no hits and no walks while striking out three in the Pirates' 10-0 rout of Weatherford. Kuykendall also gave up just two runs off two hits in Dale's 5-1 loss to Tuttle.

Offensively, Kuykendall also batted .364 (4-for-11) with three runs batted in, two runs scored and four walks as Dale got off to a 3-1 start to the season.