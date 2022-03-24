Meeker swept in doubleheader by Cascia Hall

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

TULSA – The Meeker Bulldogs, plagued by 16 errors on the day, dropped both ends of a doubleheader to host Cascia Hall, 7-1 and 11-1, on Wednesday.

In the opener, Meeker managed just four hits – one each from Ty Gabbert, Braden Harris, Blake Weeks and Mason Fullbright. Gabbert scored the lone Bulldog run off an error and Harris doubled off his hit.

Fullbright, the starting pitcher, suffered the loss after working five innings and Kendell Vaughn threw the last two. Only four of the Cascia Hall runs were earned as Meeker committed 10 errors in the contest.

In the second game, only one of the Commandos' 11 runs was earned as Cascia Hall had just one hit in the game.

The Bulldogs' only two hits came from Johnny Butler and Harris.

Vaughn, the starter, took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Kayden Massey and Weeks.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.