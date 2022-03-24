Oklahoma Baptist softball squad splits with Southwest Baptist

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

The Oklahoma Baptist softball team took game one of its non-conference matchups with Southwest Baptist 5-4 before falling 10-2 in the series finale on Wednesday night.

GAME ONE

OBU (18-14) charted two consecutive innings with two runs in the inaugural game, receiving a couple of hits from three different batters. Sheyanne Sandoval, Aileen Avelar and Reagan Ford posted matching 2-for-3 showings in the batter's box.

After the Bearcats erupted for four runs in the second inning, the Bison got on board with a Sammie Greene single into center field. The action paved a way for two, Ford and Avelar, to cross home plate.

The Bison coupled the scoring with a matching two-run inning in the fourth to tie the game. This happened when Adi Reese reached on a fielder's choice as a throwing error from SBU gave Gwyn Miller the extra advantage to score.

Then, Sandoval singled into right field to score the last runner of the inning, Reese.

Oklahoma Baptist put a stamp on the victory with a score in the sixth before completing its five-inning shutout of the Bearcats.

Greene batted in a team-best two runners while two others registered OBU's remaining RBIs.

Pitcher Aspen Younce worked through 7.0 innings to earn the win, facing 33 batters and striking out five. She surrendered four runs and eight hits.

GAME TWO

Southwest Baptist started the second game with two runs in its first offensive outing before OBU responded with one in the bottom of the frame.

A Jocee Sparks double out to left field brought around Greene for the Bison's first score.

At the bottom of the second, Ford singled to cross Reese and tie the ball game at 2-2. Unfortunately, this concluded Oklahoma Baptist's offensive production as a five-run Bearcat inning, coupled with three in the sixth, cemented the opposition's win.

In fact, the Bison left a runner on base in every inning after the second but failed to bring them around.

Sparks registered two hits, while five others garnered one apiece. Furthermore, Sparks and Ford collected an RBI.

Younce got the start again, surrendering five runs and striking out five. She pitched until the top of the fourth before Avelar took the circle.

Avelar twirled through 1.1 innings before one final pitching change, back to Younce, occurred. Younce finished the remaining frames for the home team.

Oklahoma Baptist will take to the road, for a conference three-game series, for the first time since March 5. OBU is set to face Arkansas Tech for a weekend series, starting Friday.