From OU to Potawatomi Fire, 'basketball has pretty much been ... life' for David Godbold

Basketball is engrained into the lifestyle of former Oklahoma Sooner and current Potawatomi Fire player David Godbold.

The 36-year-old played for two head coaches at OU — Kelvin Sampson and Jeff Capel — ventured off to play in the NBA D-League (now known as the G-League) before playing in Poland, Finland, Slovakia and Germany.

“I was well traveled to all those cold countries, but I enjoyed my time at those places,” Godbold said. “Basketball has pretty much been my life. I've been able to move around experience all kinds of high-level basketball.”

Now, the 6-foot, 5-inch guard/forward Godbold is glad to be playing near his true hometown of Oklahoma City.

At a glance: Get to know some of the Fire players through the eyes of their coach

Godbold was All-State and All-City selection out of Douglass High School and was a McDonald's All-American nominee.

Then came his stint with the Sooners, whom he played with for four seasons, learning from Sampson for two years and Capel two more. While at OU, he made the All-Big 12 Defensive Team.

Godbold has a special interest in this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

“Go Houston!” said Godbold. “I'm rooting for (former OU stars) Hollis Price and Quanas White, both of whom are on the (coaching) staff, and of course Coach Sampson.”

Price and White are both older than Godbold, but Godbold said he learned much from watching them play and them serving as mentors to him.

“To get to play and be around the system and the tradition of OU was an honor,” Godbold said.

Godbold reflected on his two head coaches with the Sooners.

“Both were different. Coach Sampson was more defensive-minded and it changed up with Coach Capel. With him it was a little more ball movement. I enjoyed playing for both,” said Godbold.

Being a mentor is what Godbold is trying to accomplish with his role on TBL's (The Basketball League's) Potawatomi Fire.

“I consider myself more of a mentor. I feel like I'm definitely not that old,” Godbold said. “We have some guys who are 30-32, 29 and 28. I feel like I don't think I'm that much older. I feel like I can show them how to be a professional on and off the court. I want to be out there on the court and be a voice to them.”

As for the physical aspect of playing in his late 30s?

“I think part of it is that I've never taken myself out of the game. I've maintained good conditioning,” said Godbold. “If you notice older guys (in the NBA) are always thinking basketball and there's no letdown and injuries, except for maybe some ankle tweaks. They take care of their bodies.”

As for his current team, the 5-1 Fire, he's excited, but knows the team is a work in progress.

More: Potawatomi Fire gearing up for back-to-back home games

“We're still trying to feel each other out, which is good because we don't want to be playing our best basketball early in the season,” Godbold said. “We want to have that long journey where we figure out ourselves and develop along the way.”

Godbold also hopes he can bring consistency to the squad.

“Consistency and always playing steady is what I hope to bring,” said Godbold. “Hopefully, I can create a balance and in whatever we are lacking, I can provide. That's what I would like to try and do.”

Godbold is averaging 5.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Fire so far this season. He is also shooting 46.4% from the floor overall, 44.4% from 3-point land and 83.3% from the foul line.

Last Saturday in the Fire's 123-93 home victory over the Little Rock Lightning, Godbold sank a 3-point shot and snatched seven rebounds. His high scoring game of the season came in the team's only loss, 11 points against the defending TBL champion Enid Outlaws.

Another reason Godbold enjoys playing in Shawnee is that his 3-year-old daughter Layla gets to come watch her dad play.

“It got me to want to push to play closer to home,” Godbold said. “My dad, my mom are here. I have a lot of family here and some close in Kansas City who come to the games.”

Godbold says he enjoyed the atmosphere of the Fire's first-ever home game last Saturday at the Firelake Arena.

“It was very exciting. I didn't anticipate the crowd being as big as it was. (In the pregame locker room) we saw a picture of everyone lined up to get in. With Enid (Outlaws) coming in (Friday), I know the place is going to be on 'fire' again,” said Godbold, who says he is known to use puns and studied journalism in college.

Godbold described the crowd as being like his high school days with the Douglass Trojans.

“The crowd was really awesome. It was kind of like going back to my high school days when there was a big game going on in town,” Godbold said. “Some of the guys on our team didn't get to experience that (type of crowd) because they didn't play at big colleges.”

Godbold says will will continue to value the fan support for the Fire as he and his teammates expect to deliver.

“We love all the support. We're going to put on a good show for you, entertain you, play hard and give all we can,” said Godbold.

Note:The Fire is at home with the Enid Outlaws on Friday at 7 p.m. and then hosts the Little Rock Lightning again on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Firelake Arena.