Prague drops two games to Sperry

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

SPERRY – The Prague Red Devils were on the short end of a baseball doubleheader with Sperry on Wednesday, 17-2 and 13-1.

In the opener, Prague had just three hits – one each from Eli Greenlee, Trip Davis and Connor Davis.

Sperry broke the game open with an 11-run second inning and compiled 14 hits.

The Red Devils committed six errors while Sperry totaled three.

Starter Ethan Rich suffered the loss and was relieved by Conner Cline.

In the second game, Prague was held to one hit as Sperry totaled eight.

Cale Anderson had the lone Red Devil hit.

Starter Aiden Auld took the loss and was relieved by Kyler Kinslow.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.