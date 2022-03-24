Rogers, Williams pitch Shawnee to doubleheader sweep

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

MIDWEST CITY – Two solid pitching efforts from Kasen Rogers and Zane Wilson vaulted the Shawnee Wolves to a 3-1, 3-2 Class 5A district doubleheader sweep of Midwest City on Wednesday.

“Kasen threw the ball well. He had good command of his pitches. Zane got off to a great start. Both pitchers really threw well,” said Shawnee head coach Kevin Paxson.

The sweep improved Shawnee to 6-2 on the season and 5-0 in the district heading into a pair of home games on Thursday as part of the Choctaw Baseball Festival.

Shawnee 3, Midwest City 1 (Game 1)

After starting pitcher Bauer Brittain left the game with some soreness after a few pitches, Rogers scattered seven hits and allowed five walks while striking 13.

The Wolves totaled just four hits – one each from Dax Clark, Wilson, Rogers and Creed Muirhead - and did all of their offensive damage through the first two innings.

After the Bombers picked up their only score in the top of the first, Shawnee tied it up in the bottom half of the frame, triggered by the leadoff man Clark, who led off with a bunt single. One out later, Rogers doubled him to third and Clark ultimately stole home for the 1-1 deadlock.

Then in the bottom of the second, the Wolves picked up their other two runs when Wilson, who singled earlier in the inning, later scored off a wild pitch. Clark's RBI groundout to the shortstop scored Brant Nave, who drew a walk earlier in the frame.

Shawnee 3, Midwest City 2 (Game 2)

Wilson surrendered just three hits and four walks while striking out 10 as the lone two Bomber runs were earned.

The Wolves broke the 2-all deadlock in the sixth inning when Tully Maddox laced a one-out double to left, stole third base and scored off a wild pitch for what proved to be the game-winning score.

Shawnee jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the top of the third when Wilson hit a one-out single to center, moved up to third off a double to right and scored off Muirhead's single up the middle as Rogers ended up at third. Easton Odell's infield single to short, scored Rogers.

Midwest City countered with two runs in the bottom of the third to tie it up.

Muirhead and Odell were each 2-for-3 with one RBI and Rogers finished 2-for-4 with the double and a run scored. Muirhead ended up 1-for-3 with the double and a run scored.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.