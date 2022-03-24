Shawnee's Rochelle to wrestle at Ottawa University

Ottawa University Athletics

Shawnee News-Star

OTTAWA, Kan. - Shawnee High School senior Spencer Rochelle has signed a letter of intent to wrestle next season at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kan.

Rochelle is third SHS wrestler to join the Ottawa wrestling program, joining Jordan Lomeli and Angelo Reyes, who each are in the process of completing their freshman years.

Rochelle was a three-time letterwinner and qualified for the state tournament three times, including a third-place finish this past season.

He was a member of the Oklahoma USA Youth Team under Director of Coaching Hardell Moore, who was a two-time All-American wrestler at Oklahoma State.

His mother is Kristin Rochelle and plans to major in secondary education at Ottawa.