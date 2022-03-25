Bethel run-rules Seminole, 12-4

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star

BETHEL ACRES - The Bethel Wildcats, behind the play of Bryce Tapley and Matthew Sharp, rolled over the Seminole Chieftains by a score of 12-4 on Thursday.

The Wildcats run-ruled the Chieftains in 4.5 innings on the arm of Tapley, who pitched the entire five innings, allowing only seven hits and four runs, while walking three and striking out six.

Seminole came out swinging and scored two quick runs in the first off of hits from Vcake “Joggie” Wassana and Jaxon Smith. The Chieftains didn’t score again until the top of the fifth inning when Issac Bighead smacked a two-run homer off Tapley.

It was all Bethel the rest of the night, as Tapley went 2-for-3 from the plate with a double and scored three runs.

Matthew Sharp also finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Paul Villegas recorded had a double, two runs batted in, a walk and scored two runs. RJ Morris hit a double and scored a run.

Austin Melson, Colton Campbell, Bronc Robbins, Connor Anthony, Garren Sheppard and Kord Johnson all scored a run to add to the final score for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats take the diamond again on Monday at Prague with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. The Chieftains were scheduled to host Little Axe on Friday.