North Rock Creek, Dale have perfect 3-0 Thursday

From Staff Reports

Shawnee News-Star

Sarah Campbell blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars outlasted the Tecumseh Lady Savages 4-2 Thursday in winners' bracket play of the Harrah Tournament being held at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.

Campbell's two-run shot came after Haley Hacker hit a single.

The Lady Cougars tied up the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second off a Lydia VanAntwerp RBI infield single to second base and an Olivia VanAntwerp run-scoring double to left, scoring Molly Campbell.

Tecumseh picked up its only runs in the top of the first on a Jessi Hull RBI single to center and a Lauren Taylor run-scoring single, also to center.

Sarah Campbell, Molly Campbell and Katie Larson each finished 2-for-3 from the plate for NRC.

Taylor went 3-for-3 with her one RBI and teammates Hull and Katie Overstreet each ended up 2-for-3 for the Lady Savages.

Each team totaled 11 hits as Caty Baack got the win for the Lady Cougars while Emily Gage took the loss for Tecumseh.

Earlier in the day, North Rock Creek whipped Weatherford 14-1 and edged Norman North 14-12.

Dale 10, Shattack 2 (4 ½ innings)

Madi Conley homered and Addie Bell went 3-for-3 from the plate with a double and four runs batted in as the Lady Pirates capped off a perfect 3-0 Thursday.

Chayse Caram drove home four runs as she doubled twice, knocked in four runs and scored twice in a 2-for-3 effort from the plate. She also got the pitching victory, allowing the two earned runs off three hits with only one walk.

Karsen Griggs also finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Conley ended up 1-for-2 with the solo-blast while scoring three times and drawing a walk. Sam Hartman also drove in a run and scored once in a 1-for-3 outing.

Dale 15, Ripley 10

Conley belted a home run in a 3-for-4 performance from the plate with two RBIs and four runs scored.

Four other Lady Pirates had two hits apiece.

Griggs knocked in five runs while doubling once and scoring twice in a 2-for-4 effort. Caram doubled one time and knocked in four runs. Hartman and Makenzy Herman were each 2-for-3. Hartman picked up one RBI and scored three times. Herman also scored a run.

Gracee Waller, Kinsley Hill and Heartly Snyder were each credited with one RBI.

Dale piled up 14 hits while Ripley ended up with 19.

Dale 18, Lexington 2 (4 innings)

Conley cranked out two homers while Griggs and Hartman had one each as the Lady Pirates opened the day with the rout.

Dale pounded out 19 hits to Lexington's seven.

Caram also had three hits (3-for-4) and scored once while earning the pitching win. She surrendered no walks and managed to record three strikeouts.

Lexi White (2-for-2), Herman (2-for-3), Griggs (2-for-4), Bell (2-for-4) and Hartman (2-for-4) also provided lifts to the Lady Pirate offense. Griggs knocked in three runs while Herman, Bell and Hartman drove in two apiece. White picked up one RBI.

Tecumseh 10, Bethel 0 (3 innings)

Emily Gage limited the Lady Wildcats to three hits while Samantha Schweighardt and Jessi Hull each finished 2-for-2 from the plate for the Lady Savages.

Emily Gage also allowed just one walk and recorded a strikeout.

Schweighardt doubled once, drove in two runs and scored a run. Hull had one RBI and scored once as Tecumseh compiled 11 hits and was helped by two Bethel errors.

Six other Lady Savages – Serenity Jacoway, Bristin Hayes, Katelyn Fleming, Katie Overstreet, Taylor Gage and Cadence Oliver – were each 1-for-2 and knocked in a run. Taylor Gage's hit went for a triple while Overstreet's hit was a double.

Shelby Spurgin went 2-for-2 from the plate for the Lady Wildcats.

Spurgin also took the pitching loss.

Tecumseh 12, Norman 0 (3 innings)

The Lady Savages pounded out 14 hits, led by the 3-for-3 performance from Jacoway, who hit two triples, doubled once, drove in two runs and scored once.

Taylor Gage and Schweighardt each finished 2-for-2 as Gage hit a triple and double while knocking in two runs while Schweighardt picked up one RBI and scored twice.

Lauren Taylor doubled once, drove home three runs and scored once while going 1-for-2.

Hayes, Overstreet, Oliver and Emily Gage were each credited with one hit and one RBI. Hayes' hit went for a double.

Emily Gage gave up just one hit in the three-inning game.

Ripley 8, Bethel 0 (6 innings)

The Lady Wildcats managed just three hits and couldn't overcome five errors.

Bethel's three hits came from Taylor Boles, Annie Compton and Ava Cannon, who each finished 1-for-2. The hit by Boles was a double.

Ripley piled up 12 hits and played errorless ball.

Norman North 11, Bethel 1 (4 innings)

The Timberwolves manufactured 15 hits and held the Lady Wildcats to six.

Haylee Wilcox was the only multiple-hitter for Bethel, going 2-for-2. Brooklyn Duff, who doubled, along with Ashlee Ginn, Kendall Bullen and Boles had the other Lady Wildcat hits.

Spurgin suffered the pitching loss.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.